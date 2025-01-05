Previous
where have all the people gone? by summerfield
Photo 4281

where have all the people gone?

during the weeks leading up to the holidays, restaurants are much in demand; even diners were always full to the brim that establishments resorted to putting more tables and chairs and left very little space for diners, just to accommodate more customers. now that everything's back to normal both from the post-pandemic and the holidays, one can have a choice of establishments or seats when dining out.

we were at this restaurant and we were the only people, no one left no one came in the one-and-a-half hour time we were there. it felt to me like maybe we won't be able to leave the place when it's time to leave. kind of eerie, mind you.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I hope that you had good food and service.
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact