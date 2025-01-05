where have all the people gone?

during the weeks leading up to the holidays, restaurants are much in demand; even diners were always full to the brim that establishments resorted to putting more tables and chairs and left very little space for diners, just to accommodate more customers. now that everything's back to normal both from the post-pandemic and the holidays, one can have a choice of establishments or seats when dining out.



we were at this restaurant and we were the only people, no one left no one came in the one-and-a-half hour time we were there. it felt to me like maybe we won't be able to leave the place when it's time to leave. kind of eerie, mind you.