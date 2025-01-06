Previous
more geometric lines by summerfield
more geometric lines

it's only the sixth day of the year and i already am grasping for ideas. but that is because i am busy painting. i have two projects of my own and a commission that i have now fortunately started. when i shall finish it is anyone's guess. also i've started to hang on one wall of my living room-cum-studio some of the my paintings as i'd like to be able to enjoy or get annoyed with my handiwork, whichever is my mood on any given day.

so this was a hasty shot whilst having breakfast at my friend's kitchen. i thought why just stare at the splashback tiles when i could shoot it. works for the first week of the 52 captures challenge which is 'geometric photography.
katy ace
Terrific Dutch tilt elevates the geometric patterns of this tile.

I applaud you for your efforts with your painting
January 7th, 2025  
