Mr. Johnson and Mr. Johnston

last week, we had a few extremely cold days but with bright sunshine. and when that happens, the sunlight in my apartment is best for taking shadow photos. these two characters were the only props handy to play with. i forgot what story they were from but i got this a long time ago, perhaps the third or so year of my 365, something like 2013 or 2014. there was a novelty toy store in one of the hotels in Niagara Falls which sadly had closed during the pandemic.