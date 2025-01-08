anyone lost a shoe?

"i cried because i had no shoes, until i met a man who had no feet." - Helen Keller



i continue to find lost clothings and accessories; easier these days as people tend to lose scarves and gloves. i myself lost 2 earmuffs during the holidays; lost both on the same day. and they were the good ones. sometimes, the problem with finding these lost clothing articles is, for example this shoe, finding a severed foot in it. i shall of course call the police -- after i've taken a photo.



interesting story from grade school (you know when i lived my young life in the last century back in the old country). it was a story we learned when we studied the life of the national hero. when he was a boy, after losing one of his shoes as he was riding a boat, was said to throw his remaining shoe into the waters. his reason: "that his remaining shoe, without the other pair, is of no use to him; hopefully, someone would find both shoes and would be able to use them well." makes sense, i say.



