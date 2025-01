rust

for week 2 of the 52 captures challenge, we have to show the beauty of rust.



this to me looks like some islands in the pacific or indian ocean after a hurricane. whatever, it certainly makes for a nice abstract, if it goes through some processing and colour changes. what do you think? oh, who am i kidding! it's a rusty metal wall of some shed.



i realize that i forgot to change the orientation of the shot. i was going to correct it, but i prefer to leave it this way.