the morning after

the much touted snow storm last night produced sufficient snow to make life in the suburbs a bit difficult especially for drivers, but for photographers, it was a fabulous morning with the sun just peeking its way through the clouds. a buddy at church asked if i wanted to tag along for a photo walk to the Rosetta McLain gardens east of where i live. and needing some fresh subjects to photograph, of course, i went. as i had to go back home to prepare for a lunch at half past noon, i only spent an hour photographing part of the gardens and some gorgeous murals along the way. a good hour with my boots submerged in snow.



this is a portion of the large pergola that surrounds the stone fountain you see in the middle right. the gardens of course are beautiful during spring and summer when all manners of plant life emerge. a must-go-back-to in the few months.