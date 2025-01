more snow

near the lake, there's more snow accumulation than in the city. in the city, the snow becomes slush. near the lake the snow is a beauty. an ordinary branch, laden with snow creates interest and character. but alas! the lens could not capture that interest and character. but then art is subjective, n'est-ce pas?



another shot from yesterday's mini excursion at the gardens. this was while we were lost and couldn't find the entrance to the gardens and ended up in a side street with untouched snow.