the Onendaga ship mural on the side of a building next to an animal hospital east of Toronto.



in the 2000's the city of Toronto, in trying to halt the defacement of buildings with graffitis by different factions in certain areas, commissioned the graffiti artists to direct their 'artistic inclinations and paint murals that tell the history of the city's different localities instead. it was somewhat successful as there are still graffitis sprouting out randomly in blank walls of buildings.