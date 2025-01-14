213

another mural from last Saturday's excursion after the big snowfall. accidentally saw this on the side of a building. i was all poised to take a photo when a bloody snow plough truck suddenly photobombed my shot. and he took his sweet time until he cleaned the one parking spot right next to the wall. they usually go over once then they carry on. that time the plougher just kept going and even intentionally tried to run over me when i was very much on the side away from his path. then gave me a stupid smile and a wink. i gave him 'the look' and called him 'a****le'. he just laughed me off and had the nerve to ask me if i got his good side. i told him i don't care for buttholes. what a jerk!



i was so pissed i didn't care anymore to find out the name of the artist.