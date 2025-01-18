Previous
towards downtown by summerfield
towards downtown

i've been desperately trying to find a 'leading line' photo opportunity. i thought that with a trip downtown to the market, i'd be able to get at least one shot that i like. but blame the pissing rain weather and my brain melted and forgot where i needed to go for my shot. so this street shot from the front of the car would have to suffice if i don't get anymore inspiration by tomorrow night. but i will wait (and most probably forget yet again) until then.

methinks the tram tracks and the road itself would be enough but it's not very engaging, ain't it? i do like the light flares though.
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
