frozen

i know i have posted photos of this creek on quite a few occasions but for some reason that baffles me, i could not find them in my albums. in any case, passed by the creek during an early morning walk several days ago in -5C temp and saw that it had a film of ice on the water's surface and the rocks are covered with ice. normally from the top of the bridge one can hear the loud sound of rushing water. this time it was a silent trickle as the flowing water traversed the icy rocks.



we are supposed to feel the effect of a 'polar vortex' starting today, with temperatures in the minus mid-teens to twenties. if the flurry snow does not accumulate on top of the slightly melting ice, then we should not be wary of black ice, but Mother Nature in her menopausal period gets rather unpredictable sometimes.