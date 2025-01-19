Previous
frozen by summerfield
Photo 4295

frozen

i know i have posted photos of this creek on quite a few occasions but for some reason that baffles me, i could not find them in my albums. in any case, passed by the creek during an early morning walk several days ago in -5C temp and saw that it had a film of ice on the water's surface and the rocks are covered with ice. normally from the top of the bridge one can hear the loud sound of rushing water. this time it was a silent trickle as the flowing water traversed the icy rocks.

we are supposed to feel the effect of a 'polar vortex' starting today, with temperatures in the minus mid-teens to twenties. if the flurry snow does not accumulate on top of the slightly melting ice, then we should not be wary of black ice, but Mother Nature in her menopausal period gets rather unpredictable sometimes.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice sight, half frozen, half fluid.
January 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yikes that's cold!
January 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see the frost clinging to the stones.
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact