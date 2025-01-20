Previous
driftwood, snow and fungi by summerfield
Photo 4296

driftwood, snow and fungi

has it ever happened to you where you're looking at something but not really seeing? or you're hearing something but not really listening? then some time later you're left with the feeling of 'where did i see that?' or 'did it really happen?' well, it was like that this morning. i was looking out the window at a café where outside was an assortment of driftwoods and fallen trunks. i didn't even realize i was staring at this for as long as i was seated there.

it's -13C right now and the sky is relatively clear. but there's also a not-so-very slight s
summerfield

Kathy ace
Good textures.
January 21st, 2025  
