canoe in the snow

at the Brickworks yesterday morning. all day it was light snow flurries and intermittent strong winds. but in the evening, i looked out the window and saw five bright stars which are not aligned so i didn't think they were the planets. in any case, i think they only go in formation tomorrow or friday.



this morning, the sun actually rose despite heavy clouds in the horizon. and i was able to do quite a good amount of painting as there was sunshine almost the whole day. it's still 29C in my living room even though one window is wide open. in my bedroom, i'm pretty sure it's 100C, i go in there and i start to melt.