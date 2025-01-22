shopping mall

Previous
i had an appointment with my naturopath doctor, on the coldest day of the year (so far). my friend picked me up afterwards to drive down to Niagara Falls to see a show called Legends in Concert. i thought it was a 'tribute' concert featuring oldies, but it turned out to be tributes to Bob Marley, Jon Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, Taylor Swift, Blues Brothers "and more". but it turned out it was an afternoon concert so tickets were wasted as we arrived about four thinking it was an evening concert. pooh! so, since we were at the casino anyway, i said i'm going to see what happens to my $20 if i feed it into a 1-cent slot machine. well, after 30 minutes, i got up with $45.35. enough for a whole pizza and some juice with my $20 still intact and safely back in my wallet.

as it was a very cold day, i took no photos as i'm not foolish enough to venture near the falls. there will be other winter days when it's not -14C and slightly windy.
Diana
such a beautiful and elegant looking mall, lovely capture and colours.
January 23rd, 2025  
