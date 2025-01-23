bird arts

through the window of a restaurant at the falls from yesterday's excursion.



a patron came out to chase me and asked if he and his companion were included in my photo. he asked politely so i showed him what i took and he was happy, though if i read his body language correctly, he was a bit nervous; glancing at his companion, she was looking at us but had her hands covering her face in what looked like a casual gesture -- elbows on the table's edge, hands splayed across her cheeks, face slightly bent down. i would bet their ages to be mid-30's to mid-40's, thereabouts. lovers, i thought, on a discreet rendez-vous? but in a busy place as a casino- hotel and at a restaurant facing the main avenue of the mall? understandably the cheaper of the five restaurants.



after he thanked me, i told him that people must understand that in this technologically advanced age, people's faces appear in the internet at least every two days, and that study was done ten years ago. now, possibly it's twice a day, who knows. i soooo wanted to tell him that if they want to avoid being 'accidentally photographed', that restaurant is the last place they should be at, and while Niagara Falls is still considered by some a 'romantic' place, the largest casino-hotel in the place is not a good place to be at. you can bet my mind was racing with all possible plots and scenarios!