something vintage

this week's 52 frames challenge is 'something old'. save taking a self-portrait, this is the best old thing i have available. this vase is at least a hundred years old, owned by my ex partner's mother. she died at 96 years old in 2003 and had been in her family's possession when she was a little girl. the details are exquisite, the blue flower almost have an embossed impression with its edges gilded. maybe the vase itself was mass-produced but the design and detailing were most certainly done by hand.