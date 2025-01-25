arcs and circles

i have become averse to the cold. maybe it's my age but i really used to love the cold weather and now i really do not like it. i even loathe the heavy coats and clothings more now than ever. even though i had the opportunity to take photos at the waterfront, i just curled myself into fetal position and feigned dead just so i wouldn't get out of the car. i'm such a drama queen, i was told! 🤣



so i opted for a walk down this big mall east of the city. there was a Chinese new year celebration and show and i thought i could take some photos, but the crowds gathered were ten people deep and looked like some covid superspreader event. stayed away from that especially that i heard on the car radio that some cases of measles have made it into Canada. although i've had measles and all the other crap, wouldn't want to compromise getting any other virus. so i kept to the less populated part of the mall and happily ran into this sight. took a photo, continued the walk and went back. the end.



for week 3 of the 52 captures challenge, we were to take symmetry photos. i think this satisfies the fare.