vintage suitcases

these stack of 4 very old suitcases are being used as my vanity table. they're too heavy to be used as actual travelling luggage, although i could not imagine how people from a long time ago could manage to put anything in them. as i have long ago got rid of my heavy filing cabinet, i use these to store my personal papers



this was my final submission for this week's 'something old' challenge over at 52frames.