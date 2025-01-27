Previous
handiwork by summerfield
last year, i got a gift from one of my fellow pigsters which included a hand-made Christmas ball https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-12-20 wrapped in this fabric https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-12-07 and i thought i could do something with the fabric. i like the prints and colours but there's not much i could do with it. my bead bracelets are all over the place and i thought i could put all the simple ones in one place. the fabric was big enough to make a sizable pouch and the gift came tied in the green ribbon. so for several weeks now, i had been trying to sew by hand the fabric into a pouch. after a lot of pricked finger tips, i finished it finally. i could never learn how to run a sewing machine, but i sure could stitch and sew, when i want to. it's one talent i have no intention of nurturing. 😂

thanks, my pig buddies, for the gifts.
summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
katy ace
What a clever use for the fabric! I too have some fabric like this, but have not made anything clever out of it yet. Terrific photo of your handiwork.
January 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw. I recognise parts of the hand crafted pouch.
January 27th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
It looks great, good job! Those are very straight rows of stitching, having been done by hand! The fabric really is cute, too.
January 27th, 2025  
summerfield ace
@wakelys - you should, they came from you!
January 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@summerfield doubly repurposed fabric from a dear friend in Alabama.
@grammyn. a well traveled piece of fabric.
January 27th, 2025  
