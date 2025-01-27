last year, i got a gift from one of my fellow pigsters which included a hand-made Christmas ball https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-12-20 wrapped in this fabric https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-12-07 and i thought i could do something with the fabric. i like the prints and colours but there's not much i could do with it. my bead bracelets are all over the place and i thought i could put all the simple ones in one place. the fabric was big enough to make a sizable pouch and the gift came tied in the green ribbon. so for several weeks now, i had been trying to sew by hand the fabric into a pouch. after a lot of pricked finger tips, i finished it finally. i could never learn how to run a sewing machine, but i sure could stitch and sew, when i want to. it's one talent i have no intention of nurturing. 😂
@grammyn. a well traveled piece of fabric.