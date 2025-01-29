the young Victoria

this young woman is one of my very few close friends. we are close to the point we can tell one another our problems and secrets (not that i have any 😂); we have the same way of thinking (on most things). she is the daughter i would've most liked to have and she looks up at me as a second mother. she is the sweetest and one of the kindest persons that i know.



we would go out of lunch once in a while. we used to work at the law firm before the office let her go for making a comment on something in facebook and one of our co-workers saw it and complained to the office that she did not feel comfortable about Victoria's comment. we continue our friendship naturally. she's excused to use her phone when we're together because she is a businesswoman, managing her family's construction business after her father's untimely death in 2022.