Previous
Photo 4306
morning has broken
this is from Monday morning. aren't those colours gorgeous! i could've have cloned out those buildings but i didn't.
i have a mind to submit this for this week's 52 frames theme of "blue" with contrasting colour as an extra challenge.
but i can tag this for the 52 captures challenge this week which is 'one color' as blue is the dominant colour in the photo.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
1
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
,
summerfield-52captures-2025
,
52wc-2025-w5
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful colour
January 31st, 2025
CristinaL
ace
What a lovely gorgeous blue!
January 31st, 2025
