squiggly

i was asked why i'm keeping these expired pasta noodles. my reply was 'because i'm a photographer.' if these lasagna noodles were still good, there was no way i would play with them. ergo since i would not be using them for food, i could use them as props, couldn't i?



plus, i prefer to use the no-boil lasagna noodles - no more boiling and watching them. saves time, energy and something else i forgot.



ah, after all there is something fun in my kitchen. now let me go have my ice cream.