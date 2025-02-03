whatever these are

these are found in the factory of Peek Freans, a cookie factory. you can bet the whole neighbourhood has a pleasant smell all the time. if i live there i would be diabetic just inhaling the smell of cookies!



for this week's segment of the flash of red, we are to photograph interesting architecture, shapes, texture, line, or people around the block. i went to a friend's house and saw this on the way. this is a drive by shot as it was freezing rain and i was not in the mood to get wet in that cold.