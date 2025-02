towers, trains, buildings and diggers

it's not an unusual to see large empty spaces in downtown Toronto. i always am in awe of how big the city really is. this shot of the downtown core was taken while the car is running at 100 kmph during the late morning traffic, from the east going towards the west end. it was kind of nostalgic to see the towers that just last year were a part of my everyday working life. not that i miss working. 😜but i do miss my few good friends in there.



lots of interesting buildings, n'est-ce pas?