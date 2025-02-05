Previous
valentine window dressing by summerfield
Photo 4312

valentine window dressing

clothing stores, well, all stores are all geared up for St. Valentine's Day, from the dollar stores to high end clothiers like Freda's located in the posh district of mid-town Toronto.

i was so tempted to SC the red hat of the lady in the centre but held back.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

summerfield

Kathy ace
Nice window dressing.
February 6th, 2025  
