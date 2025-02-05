Sign up
Photo 4312
valentine window dressing
clothing stores, well, all stores are all geared up for St. Valentine's Day, from the dollar stores to high end clothiers like Freda's located in the posh district of mid-town Toronto.
i was so tempted to SC the red hat of the lady in the centre but held back.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Tags
summerfield-street
,
for2025
,
summerfield-for2025
Kathy
ace
Nice window dressing.
February 6th, 2025
