house of tea and board games by summerfield
house of tea and board games

saw this establishment at the west end of the downtown; a kind of intriguing structure with its yellow and orange highlights. internet search shows it is indeed a tea house, where you pay $6 an hour for a minimum stay of 2 hours with unlimited tea and access to board games. it carries Mediterranean menu as well as cocktails infused with tea. not expensive nor cheap, just average prices. while i would try their culinary offerings, i won't touch the board games, thank you very much. although i have no intention of going there anyway.
summerfield

katy ace
I would love to spend an afternoon there with you!
February 8th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I dunno, I think it could be a fun place to stop off.
February 8th, 2025  
Diane ace
An intriguing place.
February 8th, 2025  
amyK ace
Intriguing business model and a great b&w street scene
February 8th, 2025  
