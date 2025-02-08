afternoon long shadows

this was from yesterday afternoon while i was having a respite from my hobby. the soccer field southeast of my building was bathed with the surrounding trees' long shadows. it was a balmy -3C sans wind. above it, highway 404 was engulfed in rush hour weekend traffic. these are constant views from my bedroom window and balcony. the last time i took a photo of the soccer field was last year https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2023-03-04.
we have a snow warning for today. it has started and anticipated to end tomorrow morning, about 10cm accumulation. not a lot but would be enough to cause traffic chaos as the Sunday drivers would surely attempt to practice their erratic driving. right now, traffic is flowing at a decent pace but saw a car going southbound zigzagging through. some people you just want to clap on the head.
tagging this for 'story time' theme of the 52 captures challenge. i'm sure the picture itself tells a story but i still want to say my piece. move on along, s'il vous plait.