frozen Niagara River by summerfield
frozen Niagara River

we went on an impromptu drive (yes, after that snowdump we had last night) to find a nice enough place to photograph. somehow, i managed to steer the drive to Niagara Falls 😂to see if the falls or part of it is frozen. indeed, half of the american falls is frozen but good old Canadian horseshoe falls continues to flow; the river below it is about a foot frozen, although the water still flows underneath the ice.

i opted to stay as the forecast for tomorrow's sunrise was 'encouraging' and for the longest time, i've been wanting to shoot the sunrise over the falls. then when i was having dinner, i realized i didn't have my laptop so i wouldn't be able to post (what a dimwit). during dinner, i entertained my server by rubbing the teapot pretending it was Alladin's lamp. since i had plenty of time with no laptop nor painting stuff to pass the time, i swung by the casino to get bubble tea as there were two shops there that sell the stuff. but i needed to go through the casino floor to get to either shops. then a slot machine beckoned me 😂 and i put in my $25. after playing for about forty-five minutes, losing and gaining, i had accumulated $120. after that, i lost my zest for gambling, promptly collected my $120 and went back to my hotel room and watched TV until i fell asleep.

i spent $7.75 to take the early morning commuter bus back to Toronto. after, of course, taking a few sunrise shots from my hotel room.
summerfield

Randy Lubbering
Great photo Do you have one in color?
February 10th, 2025  
Diane ace
Amazing to see all that ice. Looking forward to your sunrise shots.
February 10th, 2025  
