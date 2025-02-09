frozen Niagara River

we went on an impromptu drive (yes, after that snowdump we had last night) to find a nice enough place to photograph. somehow, i managed to steer the drive to Niagara Falls 😂to see if the falls or part of it is frozen. indeed, half of the american falls is frozen but good old Canadian horseshoe falls continues to flow; the river below it is about a foot frozen, although the water still flows underneath the ice.



i opted to stay as the forecast for tomorrow's sunrise was 'encouraging' and for the longest time, i've been wanting to shoot the sunrise over the falls. then when i was having dinner, i realized i didn't have my laptop so i wouldn't be able to post (what a dimwit). during dinner, i entertained my server by rubbing the teapot pretending it was Alladin's lamp. since i had plenty of time with no laptop nor painting stuff to pass the time, i swung by the casino to get bubble tea as there were two shops there that sell the stuff. but i needed to go through the casino floor to get to either shops. then a slot machine beckoned me 😂 and i put in my $25. after playing for about forty-five minutes, losing and gaining, i had accumulated $120. after that, i lost my zest for gambling, promptly collected my $120 and went back to my hotel room and watched TV until i fell asleep.



i spent $7.75 to take the early morning commuter bus back to Toronto. after, of course, taking a few sunrise shots from my hotel room.