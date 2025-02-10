from the 1800's

this fob locket was among the ex-partner's mother's belongings. when ex-partner sold her house, we found so many stuff just in her bedroom alone. ex gathered all 'jewelry' stuff to be brought to the jewellers for appraisal. the jewellers declared it a no value chain, not gold, they said. an antique dealer also said it's worth nothing but the relatives might want to keep it. no one did, certainly not the ex, because it didn't have any value.



after we broke up, i had my jeweller friend, yazmin, examined it and tested it. it's definitely 10-karat gold. it looks Victorian. i was supposed to have it certified but i didn't bother. it's not mine and maybe i should just send it back to him. heaven knows i have enough real jewelry of my own that i can bequeath to my undeserving relatives.