brownie hawkeye

this camera was supposed to be the easiest camera to use, ever! it was introduced to the market in 1949 and was discontinued in 1961.
i remember my father using a similar camera and he used to take our photos every week. he would then develop the pictures at night, under the dining table wrapped around with a dark fabric. then he would project the negatives on the wall and the next morning when we wake up he would show us the printed photos. there are only a couple of pictures that have survived time. see https://365project.org/summerfield/365/2011-09-10
when i got this from an antique shop, there was a film which was exposed but i still spent the money to have it developed, although nothing came out of it. i've been trying to find a film but the only available ones are in museums.