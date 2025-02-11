Previous
brownie hawkeye by summerfield
Photo 4318

brownie hawkeye

this camera was supposed to be the easiest camera to use, ever! it was introduced to the market in 1949 and was discontinued in 1961.

i remember my father using a similar camera and he used to take our photos every week. he would then develop the pictures at night, under the dining table wrapped around with a dark fabric. then he would project the negatives on the wall and the next morning when we wake up he would show us the printed photos. there are only a couple of pictures that have survived time. see https://365project.org/summerfield/365/2011-09-10

when i got this from an antique shop, there was a film which was exposed but i still spent the money to have it developed, although nothing came out of it. i've been trying to find a film but the only available ones are in museums.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Love this
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact