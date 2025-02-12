from the 20th century

i wish i had that pocket calculator in high school. we had a geometry class where the teacher talked about tangent and cosine and pi. whatever have i learned from that class is all a-wasted (or perhaps i didn't learn anything at all!). this pocket calculator is about 40 years old. it's part of my haul from the old country and it has seen at least four continents.



the large calculator is about 30 plus years old. i used it when calculating client accounts which we, the assistants, had to do ourselves. it was once again used for client accounts during the pandemic when we worked from home. now i use it once a year to do my taxes. it changed batteries only twice.



mostly, i use my noggin' to do basic calculations, including percentages. when you know your 'times table' and your PEMDAS (please excuse my dear aunt Sally), you don't need a calculator.