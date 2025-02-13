Previous
the return by summerfield
the return

ever since i discovered that this cup can do this shadow, i made it a point to feature it during flash of red February. previous shots: https://365project.org/tags/the%20cup%20of%20hearts

may i point out that this cup is more than 30 years old so it satisfies the vintage fare this week. one day more and it's flash of red.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
