love as old as time

a friend showed me a cartoon of two (male) cardinals sending heart signals to each other. it gave me an idea to paint this. the red (male) cardinal was inspired by my own painting from a few years ago. the female cardinal was inspired by a few of the images i've seen on 365. the snow was inspired by the recent snowstorm and accumulated on trees overnight.



happy St. Valentine's day. hope you all had a good celebration.