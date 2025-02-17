old truck

this week for FOR, we are doing elements of composition - points, lines, shapes, texture, colour, tone, distance, balance, space, and patterns. also for this week, i will be using mostly old photos from the archives. like this one, from a photo walk that the northster and i did in 2017. that was eight years ago almost to the day!!!



someone who bought one of my photos when they were on display at the florist near where i used to live, called out of the blue to ask if i have any photos of old cars to match the one they bought. fancy that! my photos that the florist displayed had each a 'certification' that the photo was my own, with a title and a short narrative of what the subject meant, and signed by myself at the back, and included my phone number. that was 11 years ago now and to receive such a call was both elating and surprising. in going through the archives, i came across this photo and since i really couldn't go about outside to take photos, i had the idea to use old stuff for this week.



