the Morgan

another car from the archives. this one was taken around Chinatown. today, i'm going for shapes, all those curves and arcs and circles.
this car looked new and so badass! 🤣 sparkling chromes, glass, and luxurious leather trimmings. never knew about this car until i saw it, shot it and researched it. however, even if i have a lot of money to burn, this is not my type of car. i'd be so scared riding or driving it. it's way too low to the ground. an SUV or a small van would do me fine. i want to sit higher so that i can case the road much better. although i rode on Victoria's Jeep and i definitely would need a step stool! 😜