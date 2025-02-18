Previous
the Morgan by summerfield
Photo 4325

the Morgan

another car from the archives. this one was taken around Chinatown. today, i'm going for shapes, all those curves and arcs and circles.

this car looked new and so badass! 🤣 sparkling chromes, glass, and luxurious leather trimmings. never knew about this car until i saw it, shot it and researched it. however, even if i have a lot of money to burn, this is not my type of car. i'd be so scared riding or driving it. it's way too low to the ground. an SUV or a small van would do me fine. i want to sit higher so that i can case the road much better. although i rode on Victoria's Jeep and i definitely would need a step stool! 😜
18th February 2025

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture.
February 19th, 2025  
Dorothy
What a beauty! Wouldn’t want it either. I remember getting into my first Jag XKE when I was 22! Not a pretty sight getting out even at that age! Photographed perfectly.
February 19th, 2025  
Liz Milne
Ooh! I love me a Morgan!
February 19th, 2025  
katy
Gorgeous car and a fabulous POV for this perfect photo
February 19th, 2025  
