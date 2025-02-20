Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4327
incoming!
that's what the grands (when they were still little boys) would say whenever they see the subway train coming. they got the expression from that movie called 'the rescuers'; their favourite is Orville, the seagull aviator, and the lovable Evinrude.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6479
photos
181
followers
112
following
1185% complete
View this month »
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
4326
4327
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th February 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
summerfield-for2025
Casablanca
ace
Loving this. Shapes are superb
February 21st, 2025
Vincent
ace
I thought it was a
@northy
picture…
Very nice!
February 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I feel like a moth getting drawn to the lights.
February 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Very nice!