basking in the sunshine

this bird just perched on that one branch for a long time, enough for me to capture a couple of shots. in black and white, the sky looked dark when in actuality it was deep blue with the branches of the bare trees behind the house seemed like little blood veins. a rather mundane scene due to winter but heartwarming at the same time.



after the snowstorms, we are now in the deep freeze for the weekend, normal temps returning next week but with snow mixed with rain. it will be fun to go around.