take to the sky by summerfield
take to the sky

like the cup of heart posted on the 13th, this building has appeared in several but not all of the FOR challenge. i think that i will make it a point to include it in future FORs.

see https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-02-05
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-02-10
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2019-02-20
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2018-02-28
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2017-02-16

this is the Royal Bank Plaza tower where my office was for several years when i still worked at the lawfirm.
summerfield

summerfield
gloria jones ace
Wow...Terrific pov, great leading line
February 23rd, 2025  
