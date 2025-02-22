Sign up
Previous
Photo 4329
take to the sky
like the cup of heart posted on the 13th, this building has appeared in several but not all of the FOR challenge. i think that i will make it a point to include it in future FORs.
see
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-02-05
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2022-02-10
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2019-02-20
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2018-02-28
https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2017-02-16
this is the Royal Bank Plaza tower where my office was for several years when i still worked at the lawfirm.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
21st February 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
summerfield-for2025
,
summerfield-rbcplaza
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Terrific pov, great leading line
February 23rd, 2025
