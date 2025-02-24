empty mini jars

Previous
they once contained the Ceylon cinnamon i use for my morning oatmeal. i couldn't get myself to put them in the recycling as i know they will only end up in landfills even though i go out of my way to put all my recyclables in clear blue bags. i've seen the garbage trucks pick up all the garbage bins -- garbage and recycling all go together. i mostly think what is the sense of all that sorting out. so this and a few others are stored in that useless dishwashing machine provided with my rent. some of these jars i use to store beads or special buttons. one i filled with american dimes, another just all Canadian dimes. well, i should have shot those instead of these empty ones; but those are not in the kitchen, so....
I have a bin of "pretty jars" I couldn't consign to recycling too. It's up on the shelf in the kitchen closet where I can only reach them by using a step stool- which is folded and stuck at the back of the closet where it too, is hard to reach. At least you're storing things in yours! I like the repetition and the way the light plays on the glass here.
I like how they are lined up and one is tipped over as well as the low POV for the photo!
Nice composition with 5 in a line and one on its side.
It's annoying when you learn your "recycling" is not actually being recycled. I read most plastics cannot be recycled because there are so many different kinds, but I thought glass, paper and aluminum were actually recycled. Hard to know sometimes!
