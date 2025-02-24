empty mini jars

they once contained the Ceylon cinnamon i use for my morning oatmeal. i couldn't get myself to put them in the recycling as i know they will only end up in landfills even though i go out of my way to put all my recyclables in clear blue bags. i've seen the garbage trucks pick up all the garbage bins -- garbage and recycling all go together. i mostly think what is the sense of all that sorting out. so this and a few others are stored in that useless dishwashing machine provided with my rent. some of these jars i use to store beads or special buttons. one i filled with american dimes, another just all Canadian dimes. well, i should have shot those instead of these empty ones; but those are not in the kitchen, so....