pepper mill by summerfield
Photo 4333

pepper mill

i actually met a lady quite a while ago whose proper name was Millie Pepper but was known around town as Ms. Pepper Mill.

this pepper mill, however, is not new to my 365. it was in fact featured in my album during the first ever FOR in 2013. https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2013-02-16 it's rarely used now and in fact i should donate it to the church bazaar as i don't see it being used any time soon. i don't anymore host any sit-down dinner or lunch and when i do it's just family who would just look at it like it came from another planet. i must admit that most members of my family and tribe are not a very sophisticated lot.🤣 as i used to ask my mother when i was still a little girl: "am i adopted?"😂
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

summerfield

Kathy ace
IMHO, a better photo of this than the one in 2013. You've done well.
February 27th, 2025  
