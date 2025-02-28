Previous
dials by summerfield
Photo 4335

dials

i needed to be away so the oven range dials were the first thing my camera saw and shot. i know, it's meh! move on along, please.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
They are so clean!!
March 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact