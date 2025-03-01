Previous
flash of red 2025 by summerfield
flash of red 2025

and so another flash of red has passed; i'm sure we're all looking forward to the next one.

a huge thank you goes to Ann @olivetreeann for tirelessly spearheading this challenge. take centre stage and take a bow, Ann, for your fantastic effort.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
@summerfield
summerfield ace
@olivetreeann - thank you!
March 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@summerfield You are so welcome- who knew when Katie Eaton first started this as a black and white book review it would grow into something so many people look forward to and in 2026 reach 15 years!!

Your calendar, as always, looks great!!
March 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great calendar Vikki.
March 1st, 2025  
katy ace
So many fabulous photos compiled in one image!
March 1st, 2025  
