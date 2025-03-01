Sign up
Previous
Photo 4336
flash of red 2025
and so another flash of red has passed; i'm sure we're all looking forward to the next one.
a huge thank you goes to Ann
@olivetreeann
for tirelessly spearheading this challenge. take centre stage and take a bow, Ann, for your fantastic effort.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
4
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365-still
Tags
summerfield-for-calendar
,
for2025
,
summerfield-for2025
summerfield
ace
@olivetreeann
- thank you!
March 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@summerfield
You are so welcome- who knew when Katie Eaton first started this as a black and white book review it would grow into something so many people look forward to and in 2026 reach 15 years!!
Your calendar, as always, looks great!!
March 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great calendar Vikki.
March 1st, 2025
katy
ace
So many fabulous photos compiled in one image!
March 1st, 2025
Your calendar, as always, looks great!!