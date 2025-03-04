Previous
blue butterfly by summerfield
Photo 4339

blue butterfly

last December i attempted to do a 'tutorial' on you tube with a blue butterfly. it turned out to be so far above my pay grade. so i took inspiration instead and started this using a couple of butterfly photos from my archives. the butterfly was easy to paint, it was the bokeh that gave me grief. also, as i have said before i suck at painting leaves or flowers, especially when i paint from an image that have formed inside my head. that's why that one stem of barley looks a bit stiff. to tell the truth, i kind of like this in picture. if you see it in person, it's bleh!

there are a total of five in this butterfly series. all images are from my personal photos (and my head), except for one which i will post later on.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
I like the diagonals, the light, the way you have the butterfly perched
March 5th, 2025  
katy ace
It turned out beautifully, and the back light on the barley head is gorgeous! Beautifully done, Vikki
March 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact