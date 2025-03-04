blue butterfly

last December i attempted to do a 'tutorial' on you tube with a blue butterfly. it turned out to be so far above my pay grade. so i took inspiration instead and started this using a couple of butterfly photos from my archives. the butterfly was easy to paint, it was the bokeh that gave me grief. also, as i have said before i suck at painting leaves or flowers, especially when i paint from an image that have formed inside my head. that's why that one stem of barley looks a bit stiff. to tell the truth, i kind of like this in picture. if you see it in person, it's bleh!



there are a total of five in this butterfly series. all images are from my personal photos (and my head), except for one which i will post later on.