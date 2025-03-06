the dilemma

i have this beautiful cotton nightshirt. it is light and so soft on the skin. the problem is i can't wear it if it's not ironed. my friend said, it's going to get wrinkled anyway when i wear it, let alone sleep in it so there's no point in flattening the shirt's rutidosis with an iron. true. but it doesn't feel right when i wear it. my OCD kicks in high gear. just like when i don't iron my bedsheets. who wants to sleep in wrinkly bedsheets?



rutidosis means wrinkling, according to The Phrontistery, the online dictionary of weird and obsolete words.