Previous
the dilemma by summerfield
Photo 4341

the dilemma

i have this beautiful cotton nightshirt. it is light and so soft on the skin. the problem is i can't wear it if it's not ironed. my friend said, it's going to get wrinkled anyway when i wear it, let alone sleep in it so there's no point in flattening the shirt's rutidosis with an iron. true. but it doesn't feel right when i wear it. my OCD kicks in high gear. just like when i don't iron my bedsheets. who wants to sleep in wrinkly bedsheets?

rutidosis means wrinkling, according to The Phrontistery, the online dictionary of weird and obsolete words.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV. what a fabulous illustration of the word and a terrific composition for the photo.
March 7th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great shot and introduction to new word!
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact