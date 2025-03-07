strange sky

last sunday on the way home, the temps were kinder and there was sun most of the day. the sky had a different feel though -- the blue-ness was more like powder blue and the clouds were going in opposite directions. the more solid fluffy ones were moving eastward and the lighter ones were moving westward. i would bet only very few people pay attention to such things.



then last night, the skies cleared and i saw the waxing moon and five bright stars/planets but not in a straight formation (methinks i've missed that one!) and had my neck not start to ache i'm pretty sure i could ID all five.