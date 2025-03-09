Previous
it's falderal by summerfield
Photo 4344

it's falderal

you look at something like this and ask, 'what is that?' well, to me it's just nonsense. however, at some point in the history of photography, someone probably had bad eyesight, or had no tripod, or forgot to fiddle with the camera's settings, and got a result like this one. then someone thought it looked good, could be abstract. and so to rescue a shot, they called it art and thus created a sub-genre of photography and they called it ICM! even though, really, it's just a nonsense shot.

tbh, i do this very often. some are good to look at others are just plain falderal.

falderal (var. falderol) means 'nonsense'. two weeks ago, i was playing scrabble with a couple of people. the bottom half of the board had been exhausted and i had five one pointers and the letters D, F and L. there was a dangling L in the middle (the first entry), right smack of the triple word middle line. suddenly, i had a eureka moment and placed all my seven letters to form the word 'falderal'. i was asked what it meant, and i said nonsense. they had to look up the word; fortunately, it's an entry in the seventh edition of 'the official scrabble players dictionary' by Merriam-Webster. they couldn't believe it. triple word score plus 50 points for unloading all seven letters. guess who won the game?
summerfield

Kathy A ace
Well done with your falderal
March 11th, 2025  
katy ace
great shot but the game word would have been a great shot too!
March 11th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
lol. Well done winner
March 11th, 2025  
