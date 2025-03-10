Previous
out of the shadows by summerfield
out of the shadows

my friend and i go to have sushi lunch every sunday after church service. all the tables are decorated with this mini-vases with small sprigs of ivy. i've been wanting to covet it 😜and it was rather easy to just empty the water into my glass and slip it inside my purse. but that would be wrong! so instead, i took a few photos. the frog was a surprise as it was sitting underneath the blue flower. however, as i moved the thing around the get the best angle, the frog moved, or rather slid off from under the shadow.

methinks i will have to visit a japanese store and find a vase like this.

out of the shadows from youtube - listen at your own risk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHgHFcK6jyQ
summerfield

katy ace
a really cute vase and a nice shot of the ivy
March 11th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Wonderful vase but I HATE ivy
March 11th, 2025  
