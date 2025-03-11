malabar tree nymph

i have quite a number of photos of this particular butterfly. but this was inspired by a photo of @vincent24 as i just love those orange berries. it actually inspired me to paint a series of 5 butterfly paintings. i have finished all five and they will be shown here in the next few weeks.
for week 9 of the 52 captures challenge, we're challenged to use our smartphones. this was shot with my old, decrepit and practically useless for anything other than take photos iphone SE which hopefully i can replace when i have the stamina to fight the crowd at the mall.