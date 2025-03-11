Previous
malabar tree nymph by summerfield
Photo 4346

malabar tree nymph

i have quite a number of photos of this particular butterfly. but this was inspired by a photo of @vincent24 as i just love those orange berries. it actually inspired me to paint a series of 5 butterfly paintings. i have finished all five and they will be shown here in the next few weeks.

here's Vincent's photo: https://365project.org/vincent24/for-challenge/2025-01-14

for week 9 of the 52 captures challenge, we're challenged to use our smartphones. this was shot with my old, decrepit and practically useless for anything other than take photos iphone SE which hopefully i can replace when i have the stamina to fight the crowd at the mall.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
@vincent24 - thank you.
March 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact