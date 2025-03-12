Previous
delivery by summerfield
on the way to the subway station from my sister's apartment, i pass by this building. by the loud noise that engulfed the area, i knew right away there was a helicopter on this rooftop. i waited until i saw the blades and the thing started to appear and rise from the rooftop.

"A vital part of Ontario’s health care system, Ornge provides high quality air ambulance service and medical transport to people who are critically ill or injured. In the air and on the ground, our job is to be there for patients, so they can get safe and timely care, transport and access to health services they need." ornge.ca
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

katy ace
patience rewarded with this great shot Vikki!
March 13th, 2025  
Annie D ace
great shot!
March 13th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Nice timing.
March 13th, 2025  
