a potential problem

i am fascinated by the sky and anything happening in it or with it. tonight, the eclipse of the blood worm moon is supposed to be totally visible here starting at midnight. the problem is since two hours ago, it has started to cloud over, the kind that lingers on like the in-law who comes to visit without warning and with no ETD (estimated time of departure) 🤣(not that i have anything against in-laws or have such experience). although the forecast is that it will clear up after midnight, sometimes those forecasts aren't exact. that's one potential problem.



a very real problem is i've been horizontal the whole afternoon as i've been feeling funny since yesterday. i've had a series of bad tummy and reflux, a bout of nosebleed, and this morning i felt faint. i suspected low sugar, but when i tried to eat something sweet, it just turned my stomach off. but maybe, just maybe, i'd be better by midnight.



for week 10 of the 52 captures challenge; the challenge is 'a problem'.